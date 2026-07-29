Twin girls in Nicu at 28 weeks

We are reaching out during a challenging time as we welcome our beautiful twin girls, Jai’lani and Dai’lani born on March 14 2026 They arrived early and are currently receiving care in the NICU. Each day brings new challenges as they fight to grow stronger.





The journey has been emotionally overwhelming, and we are facing significant medical expenses. We are grateful for any support to help cover their hospital bills, treatments, and our living expenses during this time.We currently moved to a new state with no family or friends so we have no help at all . Our last time visiting we caught a flat and was told our air shocks are bad so we havent been able to see them the way we would like.they are still in the hospital but due to not being able to work cause of this we are facing eviction and we need all the help we can to keep roof over our heads and get our car fixed I have 3 other kids at home the youngest 9 months this has been one of the most difficult situations I ever experienced!





Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference and helps us focus on what matters most: our daughters. Please share our story and help us spread the word.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and support.