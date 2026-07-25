GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Twin Falls Sewer and H2S Records Investigation

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$2,285 USD

Fundraiser created byShane Klaas

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shane Klaas

Twin Falls Sewer and H2S Records Investigation

For the past 3 years, I have been independently investigating growing concerns involving the Twin Falls sewer system, hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) gas, industrial wastewater discharges, sewer odors, and the impact these issues may be having on our community.

What began as residents reporting strange odors and sewer issues has now led to the discovery of official Idaho DEQ documents showing:

  1. H₂S concentrations exceeding 1,000 ppm in portions of the sewer system,
  2. findings describing some conditions as “dangerous and/or life-threatening,”
  3. documentation identifying industrial contributors to the problem,
  4. and confirmation that the City was directed to take immediate action to reduce concentrations to levels protective of worker and public safety.

At the same time:

  1. residents have reported sewer gas entering homes,
  2. sewer backups and pressure events,
  3. blown plumbing traps,
  4. sewage damage,
  5. and ongoing odor issues in affected areas.

The City of Twin Falls has now acknowledged that H₂S gas is traveling through portions of the sewer system and being released into nearby neighborhoods, and is moving forward with installation of permanent scrubber systems.

This issue has now become the subject of multiple regional news reports and television media inquiries because the public deserves transparency regarding:

  1. what was known,
  2. when it was known,
  3. who contributed to the problem,
  4. what actions were taken,
  5. and whether taxpayers are being left to shoulder the financial burden.

To continue this investigation, I submitted public records requests seeking documents related to:

  1. sewer odors,
  2. H₂S findings,
  3. industrial discharges,
  4. mitigation efforts,
  5. engineering reports,
  6. communications,
  7. and related records involving the City’s sewer infrastructure.

The City responded with an estimated charge of over $2,000 for access to these public records.

I am not monetized.

I am not funded by any organization.

I do not receive advertising revenue.

This effort is being done independently in the public interest because I believe the people of Twin Falls deserve transparency regarding issues involving public infrastructure, environmental concerns, industrial accountability, and public safety.

Funds raised through this campaign will go toward:

  1. public records request fees,
  2. document retrieval,
  3. investigation costs,
  4. and continued public reporting on this issue.

Any excess funds beyond direct investigation and records costs will be publicly disclosed and either:

  1. reserved for future related records requests,
  2. or
  3. donated to a local community or transparency-focused cause.

This is not about attacking businesses.

This is not about politics.

This is about accountability, transparency, and ensuring the public has access to information involving issues that directly affect our community.

If you believe the public deserves answers, transparency, and access to the truth regarding the Twin Falls sewer and H₂S issue, I would appreciate your support.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve