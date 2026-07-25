Twin Falls Sewer and H2S Records Investigation

For the past 3 years, I have been independently investigating growing concerns involving the Twin Falls sewer system, hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) gas, industrial wastewater discharges, sewer odors, and the impact these issues may be having on our community.

What began as residents reporting strange odors and sewer issues has now led to the discovery of official Idaho DEQ documents showing:

H₂S concentrations exceeding 1,000 ppm in portions of the sewer system, findings describing some conditions as “dangerous and/or life-threatening,” documentation identifying industrial contributors to the problem, and confirmation that the City was directed to take immediate action to reduce concentrations to levels protective of worker and public safety.

At the same time:

residents have reported sewer gas entering homes, sewer backups and pressure events, blown plumbing traps, sewage damage, and ongoing odor issues in affected areas.

The City of Twin Falls has now acknowledged that H₂S gas is traveling through portions of the sewer system and being released into nearby neighborhoods, and is moving forward with installation of permanent scrubber systems.

This issue has now become the subject of multiple regional news reports and television media inquiries because the public deserves transparency regarding:

what was known, when it was known, who contributed to the problem, what actions were taken, and whether taxpayers are being left to shoulder the financial burden.

To continue this investigation, I submitted public records requests seeking documents related to:

sewer odors, H₂S findings, industrial discharges, mitigation efforts, engineering reports, communications, and related records involving the City’s sewer infrastructure.

The City responded with an estimated charge of over $2,000 for access to these public records.

I am not monetized.

I am not funded by any organization.

I do not receive advertising revenue.

This effort is being done independently in the public interest because I believe the people of Twin Falls deserve transparency regarding issues involving public infrastructure, environmental concerns, industrial accountability, and public safety.

Funds raised through this campaign will go toward:

public records request fees, document retrieval, investigation costs, and continued public reporting on this issue.

Any excess funds beyond direct investigation and records costs will be publicly disclosed and either:

reserved for future related records requests, or donated to a local community or transparency-focused cause.

This is not about attacking businesses.

This is not about politics.

This is about accountability, transparency, and ensuring the public has access to information involving issues that directly affect our community.

If you believe the public deserves answers, transparency, and access to the truth regarding the Twin Falls sewer and H₂S issue, I would appreciate your support.