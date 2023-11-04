HELPING TO BUILD TWIGS FARMERS MARKET

It has been a long-awaited journey, and I thank everyone for all their time, and their support in helping me get this far. I am now seeking your financial contributions, to help this Grocery store project, become successful. There is a huge financial need for this project, and I can’t accomplish this without help. All funds will go towards the building and management of the store. Your funds will make a major difference for this community. My plans have been approved, and I have the permits from Cobb County. God willing, we can start construction beginning February 2025. The construction will take 10 to 12 months.

I would like to tell you a little bit about who I am, and what I have been through. My name is Bo Wisdom, I am a Child of God, a former United States Marine, a Firefighter, a Father, and a Husband. My whole life has been dedicated to serving my country, my community, my friends, and my family. The Lord God has been so good to me, and he has shown me, that there is much work needed to be done in this world. My new journey now is to build a grocery store focused on healthy eating, job creation, and to helping to end world hunger, homelessness etc.





My journey started when God saved my life, on January 5, 2006, while defending our Beloved Country in the city of Fallujah Iraq. I have had over 18 surgeries, been in two comas, nerve damage on the right side of my body, losing over 91% of my blood, almost dying more than once, and God had saved my life. I was broken down to skin and bones, and unable to walk. I even had a colostomy bag, which is having my intestines outside of your body, on top of your stomach. That's where I had to use the bathroom, I had to poop into a bag, through my stomach.





It was the morning of January 5, 2006, when me, and my squad and I just got off our night patrol. That morning two Marines were shot in front of our Firm base, one with his head blown out by the enemy sniper, and the other with his throat blown out by the enemy sniper. Now we face danger every day, never knowing when the enemy will strike, never knowing which day would be our last day on this earth. For as a United States Marine, there is no higher priority than the ultimate protection, of the men and women of this country, and our allies. See we serve to protect you, we put our lives at risk for you!





Now my squad and I, along with other squads were now ordered to clear the city of Fallujah, Iraq. We went out and started clearing parts of city, door by door, street by street, flushing out the enemy, and then we came to a tinted house, a house that had a great view of the avenue of approach, great view of our firm base, and with a strong advantage point. This is a point in which we can easily operate out of. We then seized the house and took control of it. We had a great optimal view of our firm base, which is our base of operation. We had great views of main avenues of approach, which are the main roads, paths the enemy could or would likely take, and I position my Marines to cover these sections.





Then my lieutenant radioed me and informed me of hostile activities east of our location. He gave me an order to link up with (QRF), which is the quick reaction force and clear that part of the city.

Then suddenly QRF arrived at our position, so I walked outside, ALONE, and onto the streets, while my Marines kept overhead protection. I went around the corner of the building to linked up with the quick reaction force, and the first person I saw was my good friend, my brother, my comrade leading as point man of the patrol. He was a Marine who I had great respect for.





Then suddenly ("BANG") my brother got shot by an enemy sniper, he starts to fall to my right side, telegraphing where the enemy sniper shot him from. Immediately, muscle memory chipped in, training chipped in. I must seek cover, I must assess the situation, deploy my troops, and return fire. My adrenaline pumping, my heart's pounding, my bloods racing. As I shifted left, to my direct front, what do I see? I see a group of enemy combatants, the insurgents coming directly at me. My adversaries, my enemies. It’s an ambush! What do I do? At that point in time, I knew I had a 99% percent chance of being shot and killed; either by the enemy sniper behind me, or the insurgents coming directly at me. But I also knew, I had a 1% percent chance of survival.





At that moment, I could only do what I knew best, and that was to seek God. Because God says, those who seek him early, shall find him, and I knew that I had more to gain by trusting in God, than not trusting in him. In Proverbs 3:5-7 God says, trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not unto your own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in your own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil. For As Christians we walk by faith, and not by sight. For greater it is he that is in you than he that is in the world. God acknowledged me and said that he will be with me, go and save my brother. That was all I needed know. As time resumed, I stop dead in my tracks, and shifted back right.





I started moving back towards my brother, my brother who is bleeding to death on this floor. Letting my brother know; brother I am coming for you, I will sacrifice my life for you, I will die for you. Not knowing if this next move I made would have been my last. But one thing I did know, if I had died, I would have died with honor. In John 15:13, God says Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. It is honorable in the eyes of God when you to sacrifice your life to help someone else. The Lord says we have an obligation to support the weak, and anyone in need. For It is more blessed to give than to receive. I started shooting at the enemy; they fell, they scattered, and before I knew it, I ended up passing my brother who was bleeding on this floor.





Then suddenly ("BANG") I got shot by this massive bullet, hitting my right side, blowing off piece of my pelvic bone, blowing through my large intestine, my small intestine, back through my large intestine, and then through my stomach, destroying parts of my organs in the process. Such force, such pain. I started to fall, and I hit the ground. Then this massive pain radiated through body, it was like lava ripping through me, burning me up, tearing me apart, limb by limb. The pain was the worst pain I ever felt in my whole life, that I just wanted to scream. Like Aaahhh!!!...And just, just before I could move, the spirit of God spoke to me, and he said, be still, be still, don't move. For if you move, you'll be killed. Trust me, trust me! In Hebrews 11:6 God says without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.





I listened to God, I obeyed him, and I stayed still. The sniper was looking at me through his scope, having his cross hairs on me, checking if me or my brother will move. God knew if I was still moving, I would have received another devastating , but instead he said, I need you to be still and Trust him, have Faith in him. As I lay on this hot, paved, rocky filled road, I hear gunshots going off in the background, it was my Marines engaging the enemy. How proud I felt when the Marines responded to the enemy. Letting them know, we will not give up, we will honorably give our lives for the protection of our love ones, for the American people, for anyone who is unable to protect themselves.





I started looking at my brother, while I laid on this hot, gravel road. I then started speaking to God again, saying, Lord I tried to save my brother’s life, I truly did, but Lord I’m in the same predicament. Lord help me, for Lord I trust you! Then suddenly my brother started moving, and then this overwhelming spirit of relief came over me. “My brother is still alive, my brother is alive!” He started to pick himself up, and the Lord spoke to me and said this is the moment, “MOVE!” I then picked myself up and we both moved as fast as possible towards that 12ft gate. He fell down and I fell down after him, right at the entrance of the gate.





We later was able to get out of that hostile environment by the grace of God. I later after a few weeks woke up in Bethesda Naval Medical Center, where I stayed strong and continued to trust God. Through many weeks, and months of surgeries, I was able to recovery, and make it through the worst. In the hospital, I was awarded the Purple Heart for bravery and VALOR, which was presented to me by “The Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corp,” “General Hagee”. Though I did make it through the worst, my brother did not, and that still pains me today. With my brother’s sacrifice, and the sacrifice of many of my fellow Marines, the ones who were with me and the ones who came before me, your sacrifices will not be in vain, but will live through me until I take my last breath. “You will be honored”!



In the summer 2017, I was on the beautiful Island of Jamaica, in the parish of St. Ann. On that day, the Lord spoke to me again, and said there is a major need in the world, and I want you to look around and tell me what you see. I said okay Lord, what I see are people working very hard, providing for their families, but can’t seem to get out of poverty. I see the prices of the food in the grocery store being more expensive than in the grocery stores in the United States. As the people work, they spend it all on the grocery store, and no relief. The Lord said yes, and I want you to get into this business and build you a Grocery store to help others.



In 2020 I purchased our first property for our store. At our store, TWIGS Farmer’s Market, we will make healthy eating into a reality. A store where we care about each customer, their families, and their future.