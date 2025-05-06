Support the Whalen Family

Hello, my name is Michael Whalen.

I suffer from lifelong Chronic Depression and more recently Chronic Anxiety and Accute Adjustment Disorder.

The strain on my life, family, and finances has been extreme. I have 3 children and a spouse. We lost basically everything a few years back and have been struggling to keep up.

I have been off work for many months trying to focus on my health and new medications. My EI support has run out. My Short term disability claim is denied.

My children have medical issues also and monthly pharmacy expenses.

The funds will be used to pay monthly bills and keep food on the table while I try to figure out how to fix this.





In a world where someone can make this funding work simply because they yelled a slur at a child, I hope that my legitimate request will fall on loving ears.

Blessed Be.







