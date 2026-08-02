TwentyFourSeven Night of Hope, Worship & Outreach

For years, Dustin Starks Music has faithfully shared the hope of Jesus Christ through worship, music, and outreach events across Arizona and beyond. Our mission has always been simple: create opportunities for people to hear the Gospel and encounter the love of Christ.





We are raising $7,000 to purchase professional lighting and visual production equipment for Bible-based outreach events throughout the White Mountains and beyond. Technology does not change hearts, but it can remove distractions, enhance communication, and help create an environment where people are ready to receive the message of Jesus.





These upgrades will help us reach more youth, families, and communities while building a production system that will serve ministry opportunities for years to come. Your support would mean so much as we continue this work. Thank you for standing with us.