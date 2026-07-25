Turning tragedy into hope

I’m creating this fundraiser for my mom The place my mother called home for 34 years, was destroyed in a fire she is facing one of the hardest challenges .She is currently dealing with serious health issues. The bones in her knees& shoulders are deteriorating, making it extremely painful& difficult for her to rebuild from this devastating loss. The fire didn’t just take our home it took everything inside it more IMPORTANTLY medications, medical equipment, So many irreplaceable memories were lost as well. Right now, we are homeless trying to find a way forward with nothing. We are doing everything we can, but starting over from scratch is overwhelming. .We also have our animals, we have no other family to turn to for help. The funds raised will go directly medication temporary housing, replacing essential belongings, & repairing our home. Every donation, no matter how small, will help rebuild our lives and find hope again.Thank you for your kindness and generosity.