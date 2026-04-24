Turning Challenges Into Purpose

Hello, My name is Tiffany Cole, and I am the founder of Triumph Impact Solutions.





💜 For most of my life, I have been the person who keeps moving forward, even when life became difficult. Like many people, I have faced challenges, setbacks, financial struggles, self-doubt, and moments when it felt like the odds were stacked against me. There were times when others questioned my abilities or could not see the vision I had for myself. Still, I refused to give up.💜





As a single mother and working professional, I spent years building my career in finance, grants management, budgeting, and operational improvement. Along the way, I learned that success is rarely a straight path. It is built through resilience, faith, determination, and the willingness to keep showing up even when progress feels slow.





✨ Triumph Impact Solutions was born from that journey.I created this business because I believe churches, nonprofits, schools, and community organizations deserve access to strong financial and operational support. These organizations do incredible work every day, often with limited resources and growing demands. My goal is to help them build stronger systems, improve accountability, and create a foundation that allows them to focus on serving others.✨





🎯 Funds raised will help support:

• Business formation and registration fees

• Marketing and advertising

• Outreach and networking efforts

• Vendor event participation

• Professional materials and branding

• Technology and startup operating expenses





Every contribution, share, and word of encouragement helps move this vision forward.

🌎 To learn more about Triumph Impact Solutions, visit:

www.triumphimpactsolutions.com





🙏 Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting this journey. Together, we can help build stronger organizations, stronger communities, and a greater impact for those they serve.🙏



