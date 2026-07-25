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Turn The POWER On Ministry

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKenneth Maybin

Turn The POWER On Ministry

(Category: … I wanted FAITH but GiveSendGo doesn’t offer it. God has me on a “MISSION”, so “MISSION” is the closest thing for me.)  

Hello And Welcome.  

My name is Kenneth Maybin of, … "Turn The POWER On Ministries" (TTPOM).  

The job God has given me is: ... "'The Blessing' And How To Turn God's POWER On In Your Life".

This new Christian ministry became operational on 15 June 2026, as an internet-based ministry, … because God wants the information from this ministry to be world-wide, and world-wide equals internet.  

The website address is, ... TTPOM.NET ... NOTICE it's .NET not .COM.

This ministry operates as a Sole Proprietorship, NOT a 501(c)(3), so, “not tax-deductible”.  

God gave this ministry a one-word descriptor which is "HOPE", … as in future, YOUR future, giving you HOPE, to make your life BETTER.  

And after setting some things up, we’ll get into that.

To know what this ministry is actually about, other than “HOPE”, visit my website, “ttpom.net”, first message named 'PreLaunch' from 15 June 2026.  

It’s 13 minutes long with no preaching, just information.

This ministry is different from normal ministries, whether you agree or disagree with it, you should find it unique or interesting.  

I'm specifically with GiveSendGo, to make my presence know with Christians of every type, and the reason for this GiveSendGo is 2-fold, …

1. Because, “the needy are the ones who need the most help”.  

Joining GiveSendGo makes me accessible for all to see, including my website 

address, ttpom.net, … and the other reason is because, ... 

2, … God's using this GiveSendGo to help support my needs, for both ministry needs 

and practical needs.

My PO Box address is: ... Kenneth Maybin OR TTPOM, PO Box 2049, Wilson, NC 27894.

Pray over, and ask God for His input concerning YOU and THIS ministry.

Go With God ... AND ... Be ACTIVELY Blessed.

Thank you for your time.

Kenneth Maybin, ... Turn The POWER On Ministries (TTPOM), ... TTPOM.net.

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