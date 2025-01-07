Support Turiya's Mission

Hi, I’m Happy Kreter, a community worker and the proud partner of Turiya — an incredible woman whose journey has been nothing short of inspirational. She is an Indigenous trauma therapist and shamaness, who has not only overcome the trauma of child sex trafficking, but has channeled her resilience into powerful healing for herself and others. For 14 years, Turiya’s mission has been to support people and families to heal from the impacts of violence and abuse.She is the mother of two beautiful children, and is a living example of strength, devotion, and the transformational power of love.

She has been invited to join the Creator Cove community in Vancouver—an inspiring space where creators come together to collaborate, grow, and support one another. This opportunity will allow her to live and work alongside like-minded individuals while offering her unique healing services, hosting community functions, and facilitating ceremonies that foster deep connection and empowerment.

We’re raising $10,000 to help her make this transition and establish herself at Creator Cove. The funds will help cover her living expenses and set up the space needed to offer and expand her services, available both locally and globally.

In the spirit of reciprocity, she’s offering donors her healing services — one-on-one sessions, Kundalini dance, “medicine” ceremonies — as a way to honor your support. Please visit Turiya’s website for information and booking: www.turiyawildrose.com or contact her directly at terriea.harris@gmail.com . You can also check out Turiya’s new program for men sho struggle with abusive behavior at www.turiyawildrose.com/legacyprogramformen .

By contributing, you’re helping create a sacred space for healing, transformation, and connection that will ripple out into the world.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, brings us closer to making this vision a reality.