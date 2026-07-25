Empowering Blind Lives in Tunisia

A Cane, A Hand, A Way Forward

Restoring Dignity and Vision in Tunisia





It started as a need. But the longer I sat with it, the more it felt like a calling — one that began in the heart of God long before I arrived.

During my time in Tunisia, I met men and women who are blind or visually impaired — each one made in the image of God, full of ability, full of desire to live, work, and learn. What held them back wasn’t blindness itself. It was the absence of something simple: a cane to walk with confidence. A Braille board to read and write. Tools most of us never think twice about.

I remember one conversation in particular — someone describing, almost in passing, how much of the day is spent just trying not to fall, not to get lost, not to depend on someone else for things that should be theirs to do alone. That stayed with me. It still does.

Jesus said, “You are the light of the world… let your light shine before others” (Matthew 5:14–16). I don’t think He meant only words. I think He meant this: a cane placed in someone’s hand. A Braille board that opens a door. Small things, until you watch what they restore.

This trip is the beginning of something larger. I’m going under the sponsorship of Harvest Mission, my sending organization in the U.S., with one clear purpose: to deliver assistive tools directly to those who need them, and to lay the foundation for a permanent mission presence in Tunisia — one that will grow over time to serve the visually impaired and, eventually, others with disabilities.

The funds raised will go toward:

Assistive tools — white canes, Braille boards, and other essential equipment for the visually impaired in Tunisia

(Travel and accommodation are covered separately — every dollar given here goes directly toward tools.)

God has called us to be light, and giving, when it’s real, isn’t a response to pressure. It’s a response to Him. “My God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).

If He’s leading you to give, I’d be grateful. Not because the need depends on it — but because this isn’t really about numbers on a budget line. It’s about a hand finding its way again, a page becoming readable, a person remembering what dignity feels like.

Any funds beyond what’s needed will go directly toward additional assistive tools for future recipients, so this work keeps growing long after this first round of distribution.

And if giving isn’t where you are right now — prayer matters just as much. So does simply sharing this with someone who might carry it forward too.





Light multiplies when it’s carried.



