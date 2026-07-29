Tulip's Promise Refugee Donations!

Hey Everyone,

My name is Pranay, and I am currently the Georgia Chapter President of Tulip's Promise, a nonprofit organization that works to help Refugees and others who are struggling in our communities. With things such as SNAP benefits and other necessities being cut, our organization believes in the importance of helping those in need. We are actively working with a Refugee center in Georgia to donate as much food as possible, and we need your help! All donations given will be used for food items, in order to help families not go hungry. Any little amount matters, and we hope you can help us and spread our mission forward.