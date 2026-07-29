Tulip Ministries

Greetings to you all in the name of Our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ

Evangelistic Ministry serves in, Tamil Nadu through 3 main arms:

1. Children Ministry – Focusing on the children in Rural area all over TamilNadu for their Spiritual growth in Christ and for their education. Especially parentless children.

workbooks and stories.

2. Homeless Outreach – We meet the physical + spiritual needs of homeless families with food, blankets, medical help, and share the hope of Christ with them.

3. Pastors Training Program – We equip local village pastors with Tamil Bible study tools and sound doctrine, helping them shepherd house churches effectively.

Our vision: Reaching the forgotten, raising the next generation, and strengthening the church.







