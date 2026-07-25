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Wheels of Faith for a Cambodian Family

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$2,891 USD

Fundraiser created byCedric Clendenon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cedric Clendenon

Wheels of Faith for a Cambodian Family

Meet "Peow", husband and father of two children. This Cambodian family several months ago moved to Siem Reap and enrolled their children in a nearby Christian school. My wife (a dentist) and I serve as volunteers on that school campus and we befriended them through taking care of their teeth, and with their invitation began studying the Bible with them. They soon became convicted that they should not work on the Sabbath, which really limits their options for work here in Cambodia. They highly value family and God, and do not want to compromise their principles by sacrificing their family time, health, and knowledge of what is right by overworking or working on the Sabbath.

Peow wants to start his own business so he can avoid these problems, but is lacking the start-up capital. After considering all the potential business paths they could think of, and evaluating the economics, Peow settled on the idea of driving a tuk-tuk, specifically a rormuk, for hire as a taxi for locals and especially the many tourists who come to Siem Reap. A locally-made rormuk consists of a "boxer" motorcycle (~$1,500) and a two-wheeled covered trailer with cushy benches that seat 4-8 passengers (~$2,000). The total cost is $3,500. By owning this setup, Peow will be able to set his own work schedule--driving passengers six days a week and resting on the Sabbath. This isn't a handout; it's an investment in a family's self-sufficiency and their spiritual journey.

As personal friends of this family, my wife and I would be thrilled if you could help us with raising the $3,500 needed to make this joyful, caring Cambodian family self-sufficient. Whether you can give a small or large amount, every dollar helps with buying a wheel, an engine, or a seat for this family's future. I am raising these funds in the United States to ensure the maximum percentage of your donation reaches them. I will personally handle the transfer of funds and provide photos of the family with their new tuk-tuk after the goal is met and the tuk-tuk is delivered. Peow says it takes about a month for the tuk-tuk to be built as they are all built on demand locally.

May God bless you eternally for your support!

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