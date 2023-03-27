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Tuition Help for Daughter's Christian School

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKevin Hunt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kevin Hunt

Tuition Help for Daughter's Christian School

I recently moved my family to Oregon as i wanted to be near my children and help raise them. Ive been an over the road trucker for too long and my children hardly knew me. I moved to Oregon after receiving a job offer to work as a tow truck driver. I spent 2 months living in my car and working before picking up my family of 5 and moving us all into a 32 foot trailer. 30 days later i lost my job. I was denied unemployment as i didnt have enough work history in Oregon. My wife is a 100% disabled vet and her income covers our bills, but not food toiletries, or my daughter's school. my daughter was just enrolled in a Christian school before i lost my job. I don't want to take her out, so I'm raising money to help cover her tuition. Your support would mean so much to our family right now. I too am enrolled in college as is my wife, and we will get paid by the VA to attend school. However, we wont start getting that money until November. In addition, my youngest son is 2.5 years old and not talking yet. We have concerns and would like to take him to speech therapy. Because of my wife's income, we were denied food stamps as she just barely broke the threshold for assistance. Ive never liked asking for help, I just need to fill the gaps until I can find a job and start school. When my 7 year old Izabella started kindergarten she graduated kinder, 1st, and second grade the same year. Last year we had her doing home school curriculum and we focused on 2nd and 3rd grade, but she seems to need some interaction with others as she got really bored of the computer work. I absolutely refuse to sacrifice her to the state so we found the least expensive local christian academy we could, and until I lost my job, we were going to be fine. Any help we receive will go to preserving her education, securing a speech therapist for my son, and keeping everyone fed until Im employed again. Even if you cant afford to give, ive been living on the prayers of my local church, and would covet yours as well. God hears the cries of his people. Just for reading this, I pray the Lord Jesus Christ bless you for your time and thoughts. May his precious, holy, shed blood on Calvary cleanse your soul and bless you with remission of sin and life everlasting.

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