Tuition HELP

After serving as a missionary, I have decided to further my nursing education so that I can become a more effective and efficient worker for God. By strengthening my clinical skills and knowledge, I hope to serve others with greater compassion and excellence in both medical and mission settings.





Through God’s blessing and the generosity of others, I have already raised $30,000 USD toward my $40,000 USD goal. I am now prayerfully seeking support to help raise the remaining amount of $10,000 USD needed to complete my education.





If you feel impressed to support this endeavor, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers and any sacrificial financial contribution. If you prefer, you may also make your donation directly to the school on my behalf send me an email profshanice.whitely@gmail.com and I will give you the school details. The school accepts all major forms of payment.

Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support.















