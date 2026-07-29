Tuition fee

I am a young Nigerian student who recently gained admission into nursing training. Becoming a nurse has always been my dream because I want to help save lives and support people in need within my community.

‎Unfortunately, due to financial difficulties in my family, I am struggling to pay my nursing tuition fees and other academic expenses. Despite my determination and efforts to seek support, the burden has become overwhelming.

‎I am humbly asking for assistance from kind-hearted individuals who may be willing to support my education journey. Every contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward my tuition fees, textbooks, uniforms, and training expenses.

‎I strongly believe that education is an investment in the future, and with your help, I can complete my nursing training and become a healthcare professional who will positively impact many lives.

‎Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my story and for any support you may offer. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.‎