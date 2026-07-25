Tucker and Rosie's Healthcare Plight

My little dachshund's are in desperate need of vet care. Tucker & Rosie are in severe need of dental procedures. The last 2 years have been difficult for me and my household. I was unfairly let go from my job of 12 years. Then laid off from my last job due to the company downsizing. I am currently seeking employment but fear due to my age, no one will give older folks a chance. I keep trying though its been difficult. I am asking for help for my furiends. Thank you for reading.