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Help a Brave Girl Heal After Abuse

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$1,005 USD

Fundraiser created byJeffrey Slauenwhite

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimbra Meredith

Help a Brave Girl Heal After Abuse

Why This Fundraiser Exists

On December 10, 2025 a family in Louisiana had their world turned upside down in an instant. Their worst nightmare became a reality. They learned their 9-year-old daughter had been a victim of CSA (child sexual abuse).

Her accused abuser is currently awaiting trial on multiple charges in another parish and will later face three counts of first-degree rape related to this child.

She comes from a loving, supportive family that is doing everything possible to help her heal. Trauma like this doesn’t affect only the child; it impacts the entire family, emotionally and financially.

This family is working hard every day to overcome the challenges caused by this trauma. They need our support so they can focus on healing, not bills.

This young girl is incredibly brave. Even on hard days, she shows strength, courage, and resilience that no child should ever have to learn so early in life.

Her family:

  • Believes her
  • Protects her
  • Shows up for her every day
  • Is committed to long-term healing

Love is essential, but love alone is not enough. Professional therapy is critical for recovery.


How the Funds Will Be Used

All money raised will be used to support the child and her family by covering:

  • Trauma-focused therapy sessions for a child survivor
  • Ongoing care, not just short-term treatment
  • Therapeutic tools and resources used during healing

Therapy is costly, and insurance often leaves families with significant out-of-pocket costs. This fundraiser will help close that gap.


Why Therapy Matters for the Child and the Family

Trauma is like a shockwave. It affects emotions, how a child thinks, sleeps, behaves, and their sense of safety in the world. It also places strain on parents and siblings.

Early therapy helps:

  • Reduce fear, anxiety, and nightmares
  • Teach healthy coping skills
  • Prevent long-term mental health struggles
  • Help families heal together, not apart

When a child heals, the whole family heals.


How You Can Help

  • Donate - any amount makes a real difference
  • Share this fundraiser - support grows through community
  • Send encouragement - kindness reminds this family they are not alone

Your support gives this child stability, safety, and hope.


Privacy and Respect

To protect the child and her family:

  • No names or identifying details will be shared
  • Updates will focus on healing progress, not trauma details

This fundraiser is about dignity, compassion, and recovery.

Closing

As of December 10, 2025, this brave girl is no longer defined by what happened to her. She is a survivor. She will rise from the ashes like a phoenix.

This child is brave.

This family is loving.

Together, they are fighting for healing.

With your help, they don’t have to do it alone.


Trusted Information on Child Trauma & Healing


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