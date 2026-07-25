Trying my best to get back on my feet

I have been mentally drained for years now!! My kids father passed away in a car accident four years ago!! and it’s just been so hard for me to get back on my feet. I have failed my kids. Feel like I’m losing everything including them!! behind on Rent. Vehicle broke down four months ago. Spent everything I had to get it fixed and still doesn’t work. I smile every day and make everybody happy around me but inside I am dying. A single mother crying out for help. My kids deserve everything plus more. $1 or two dollars even your prayers are very appreciated.