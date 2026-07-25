Trying to Weather this Storm!!!

Things have been rough since I left Everleigh. 2 months after my xfer,

Greystar was dismissed from the group of properties they were managing & I was actually out of a job for a couple days. I got a spot @ 1600 Glenarm downtown shortly thereafter, but we went through 4 supervisors in 6 months and the reason for all that turnover directed her ire at me. So even though I broke a finger & worked myself to the bone, my job, my 19th floor apartment & all my hard work ended ugly because upper management didn't catch on to the real problem until it was too late. After that I moved to Firestone & came real close to suing Greystar for what was done to me but after looking at some jobs locally, I was offered a supervisor spot in Longmont. Unbelievably, after tearing some ligaments in my arm & blowing the whistle on the manager's hiring practices, she retaliated against me & everything completely blew up in my face. I lost everything & have ended up homeless.