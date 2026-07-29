Trying to set myself free from DV

Hi with a heavy heart and embarrassment I’m here trying to get some help any small donation will be greatly appreciated.. I’m a single mother of 3 trying to leave an abused husband.. I lost my job and currently have no type of income I’ve been dealing with this for the past 2 yrs and a half and it only gets worse.. I love my children so much and they don’t deserve to see their mother being abused verbally or emotionally.. I’m pleading 🥺 for any type of help I’ve searched and have called shelters and they are all full.. there’s so much to say but I’m embarrassed I have always been independent and in this time I can’t do it myself I have no or little family near by that can help thank you for taking ur time to read my story







