Trying to Save My Mother While Rebuilding a life

My name is Merinda, and right now my mother and I are walking through one of the hardest seasons of our lives. Even through everything we’ve faced, I continue to hold onto my faith and trust that God will make a way for us somehow.

At this moment, my disabled mother and I are living in a backyard in Las Vegas during dangerous 108° heat. My mother sleeps in a carport tent, and I sleep under an awning surrounded by tarps we’ve put up for shade and protection. What started as a temporary situation slowly became our reality.

My mother suffers from heart disease, stage 3 kidney disease, scoliosis, a herniated disc, and severe sciatic nerve damage in her legs. She can barely walk or stand for long periods of time, and watching someone you love suffer while trying to survive extreme heat is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

Some days feel overwhelming, but I continue praying and trusting God for strength to keep going.

Over the past few years, our family has become separated because of hardship and unstable living situations. My partner of 12 years and his son are currently staying with his parents while trying to rebuild and stay afloat themselves. My oldest son is 19 years old and currently couch hopping while trying to figure out life and find stability. My 14-year-old son is doing his best through all of this as we continue trying to hold our family together through faith, love, and perseverance.

Even in the middle of hardship, I refuse to give up.

I currently work at the Salvation Army while also trying to build my cleaning business, Winston Pro Solutions. Cleaning is something I truly take pride in, and I already have repeat clients who continue supporting my work because they believe in me and the quality I provide.

I have the vision, business plan, EIN, logo, and determination to make this business succeed. My dream is to build Winston Pro Solutions into a stable residential and commercial cleaning company that can provide security for my family and allow me to care for my mother properly.

Right now, what’s holding me back is lack of transportation, equipment, licensing support, and financial stability. I’m also working toward getting my budtender license so I can create additional income while continuing to build my business from the ground up.

I’ve tried reaching out for guidance and support where I could, but at this point I’m simply praying for open doors, resources, and people willing to help us move forward.

I truly believe God placed purpose inside of me, even during this storm. I know this situation does not define who we are or where we are meant to end up.

I’m asking for help in any way possible — whether through donations, prayers, sharing our story, work opportunities, transportation assistance, business support, or resources that could help us get back on our feet.

More than anything, I want to get my mother out of these dangerous living conditions and create a stable future for my children and family.

Las Vegas housing resources are overwhelmed, and waitlists are extremely long. Right now, we are doing everything we can just to survive while continuing to lean on faith and hope for better days ahead.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, pray for us, support us, or help in any way you can. May God bless everyone who takes the time to help families like ours during difficult seasons of life.