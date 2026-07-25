Trying to save my Mother in Law

Hello. I am writing to ask for help to get my wife’s mother back into her home or in assisted living and get her out of the nursing home that my unfit Brother in Law placed her in

Unfortunately, both my Father in Law and Mother in Law made some really bad choices and chose to have my wife’s half brother over everything in December of 2025. So he promised in a contract to take care of them in their home till the day they died if they gave him their farm. They agreed to do this and we very reluctantly were oppose because my wife has not only been verballly abused but emotionally abused by her half brothers. She never believed for a moment that they would follow through. When my wife tried to argue with them and tell them that it wasn’t right, They said they would sever ties with my wife.

For so long she has let them walk all over her.

June 1st her dad died in the nursing home. He was begging to be taken home to his farm so he could die there. He was perfectly fine to go back home. But instead this man that loved his family and worked hard his whole life died in a nursing home!!!

After today hearing her mother cry and say she just wanted to go somewhere where she had freedom I knew I had to help.

Unfortunately, because of the stress of the situation, I had a heart attack two weeks ago. I have not been able to work. My wife has been sick for almost a year. She has bronchiectasis, MAC and Invasive aspergillosis. We have been doing nothing but doctors visits and tests for the last year. My wife has her second bronchoscopy next week. I would like nothing more than to try to help her get her home back for her own memories and our children’s. Her half brothers were never in her family‘s life until the last year or two. We pray for them as they are very greedy and very manipulative. They are all very well off and they’ve left my mother -in-law with nothing. She’s still laying in the same room that her husband died in since June 1. He has taken all of her money away from her and he gives her an allowance each week that’s ridiculous. He’s locked her out of her home. He has video cameras everywhere that says smile you’re on camera. He changed the locks and put codes on the doors so my mother can’t even get her medicine or anything of my father‘s so we have reached out to a lawyer but it’s gonna be pretty expensive. To get the power of attorney back will not be as difficult but to get the house back they said that we would need at least $30,000 and that’s if he doesn’t fight. So we’re asking for $40,000 to help us get my mother-in-law out of this nursing home and into a place where she can live the rest of her life happy and healthy in a nice living environment.

We cannot do this unless we have a great lawyer and get the farm because we will have to sell off property to cover it!! He has all her money!! Please help us help her. My wife is at her wits end as she is trying to help and keep herself healthy at the same time! The last time she saw her brother she asked him if he would like to see her mother because she brought her to the farm and he just slammed the door and said good luck. Well, I hope that we don’t have a good luck, but I hope that we have people with good faith. Please help me let my Mother in Law live out her last years happy and free. If not I am afraid she will die depressed and alone in a nursing home. Thank you. Semper Fi