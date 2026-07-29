Trying to rebuild my life and repair my car.

I am currently 51 and I have battled addiction since my late 20's. I have been clean since July the 4th 2024. I was in a vehicle accident high on fentanyl on that very day and wrecked the truck I was driving. I essentially scalped myself and suffered a broken neck. I had all of my tools and equipment in the vehicle. I recovered most of the tools from the crash and I am gratefully still physically capable of working just fine. I got some help to purchase a small used car and I was working for anyone who needed HVAC or refrigeration service/repair or replacement. My legal troubles have prevented anyone from taking a chance on hiring me but I am still trying desperately. I was heading to a customers home to repair his refrigerator when the head gasket let go in my little car. I stayed and replace the evaporator fan motor in his fridge and reprogrammed his thermostat to run his AC properly. Thankfully he gave me a ride home. I simply have no means to repair the car and need help. I've never done this before and I haven't a clue how this works but any and all help is greatly appreciated. If you have any questions please email me at fyt0017@yahoo.com