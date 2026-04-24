Trying to Rebuild My Life

Hi, my name is Christopher Brennan. I’m 23 years old, and I’ve been homeless for the past three years.





I’ve tried everything I was told to do. I’ve reached out for government assistance, searched for jobs, filled out applications, and done my best to keep pushing forward even when it felt impossible. Despite trying over and over again, I’m still struggling to find stability.





Over these last few years, I’ve gone from hotels, to tents, to sleeping wherever friends could temporarily help me stay. Some days I honestly don’t know where I’m going to end up next. Being homeless has affected every part of my life mentally, emotionally, and physically.





I’m a bigger guy, and I know people judge me before they even know my story. But I am trying. I want to work. I want a real chance to rebuild my life and finally feel safe again.





My family situation has also been incredibly difficult. Most of my family has turned their backs on me except for a few people who still try to help when they can. My mother is currently in the hospital, and because of everything happening, I had to let my sister take care of my 14-year-old brother so he could be somewhere safe and stable.





That decision broke me.





I want to get back on my feet so I can be there for my brother again and help rebuild what’s left of my family. Right now, I’m asking for help so I can afford stable housing, basic necessities, transportation, and the chance to finally move forward with my life instead of constantly fighting just to survive.





Anything helps, even sharing this fundraiser. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for giving me a little hope during one of the hardest times of my life.