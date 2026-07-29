Trying to rebuild from near death experience





14 months ago I went to the hospital for a routine PCOS screening as I was getting treated for ovarian cysts and a renal mass was found in my right kidney. After multiple Imaging and tests, I was reffered to urology and was told that I had Renal Cancer in my kidney. In 2019, my aunt passed away from renal cancer, in 2021 my mum also passed away from cancer, burying her by myself after a long battle. Now after barely getting back and feet, I am fighting the same cancer all over again. I have two younger siblings who I’ve been the primary carer since my mum’s passing, one is about to graduate college and the youngest was just offered a spot at Stanford and Cornell.

I am also 6 months away from graduating from my second masters program, however that can no longer happen as I’ve had to abandon my program and a full time role at Google after two rounds of surgery that has cost almost $140k and losing my right kidney. Now I am fighting to save my left kidney and for a chance at my own life.

My cancer care has quickly eaten into all my savings down to $0 both my educational and health savings. And I have another surgery scheduled in April. Please help me, it may not look like it but I still have so much life in me, so much, I don’t want this plague to take me like it took my mom and my aunt. I’ll have no one ti leave two younger siblings to. I can only rely on your kindness.





I wish you and your loved ones a life time of good health and sound mind.



