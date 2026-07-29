Trying to rebuild after prison the right way

hello all this is my serving campaign the first one was not so successful please I am asking for a fresh start I got out of prison still blinded no visits, no money, no calls should have told me all I needed to know but it didn’t I have been trying to get me and my children back stable but everytime we go up they pull us back down I am trying to break free from this city and start over anew anything helps I did 4 1.5 years and all I want is to get back stable so I can focus on my studies and my crafts and get back tired to life in a more positive lane. Please find it in your heart to help me as I’m really losing hope my family is so dysfunctional and I need to get away from this. Thanks for your time