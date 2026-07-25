Trying to Rebuild After Losing Three Children

Help Our Family Rebuild After Losing Three Children

Our family never imagined that the dream of building a new life in Canada would become a journey marked by unimaginable loss.





When we arrived in Canada in late 2020, we came with hope. Like many newcomers, we were ready to work hard, build a stable future, and raise our family in a safe place. We believed that through determination and hard work, we could create a better life.





Instead, our lives changed forever.





Soon after arriving, we welcomed our first child. What should have been the happiest moment of our lives became our first heartbreaking loss. Our baby was born with a rare genetic condition and spent two months in the hospital before passing away.





During those two months, I stayed with my family at the hospital, and we were unable to work. We lost an entire season of income while trying to be there for our child, and that was the beginning of the financial hardship we are still trying to overcome.





In 2023, I suffered a serious arm injury that required surgery and a long recovery. I was unable to work for nearly a year. Without enough financial support, we relied on credit cards and loans simply to pay our rent, buy groceries, and cover our basic living expenses.





Then, in 2024, our hearts were broken again. Our second child was born with the same rare genetic condition and passed away shortly after birth.





Despite everything, we remained grateful for our healthy child, who gives us hope, purpose, and the strength to keep moving forward every day.





In 2025, we experienced another pregnancy filled with hope. We prayed for a different outcome, but once again, our baby was born with the same genetic condition and passed away.





Losing one child is heartbreaking. Losing three children is something we never imagined we would endure.





The emotional pain is impossible to fully describe, but the financial consequences have also been overwhelming. Years of hospital stays, lost income, recovery from my injury, and the rising cost of living have left us carrying significant debt.





Today, we continue working as hard as we can. We are not looking for an easy solution, and we are not asking anyone to carry our responsibilities. We simply want the chance to recover from years of extraordinary hardship and give our family the opportunity to move forward.





Creating this fundraiser was one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made. Asking for help does not come naturally to us. We have always believed in supporting ourselves through hard work, but after everything we have experienced, we have reached a point where we cannot rebuild alone.

Your support will help us:





Reduce the debt that accumulated during years of medical emergencies and lost income. Regain financial stability. Focus on raising our healthy child without the constant burden of overwhelming debt. Begin rebuilding our lives after years of unimaginable loss.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to rebuilding our future. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our campaign with others could make a meaningful difference.





For anyone who wishes, we are willing to provide medical documentation and proof of our circumstances.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your compassion, and for giving our family hope that brighter days are still ahead.



