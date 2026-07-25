Trying to prevent eviction

My name is Carla.Im 56 yrs old I don’t come an ask for anything but being in the situation I’m in I need help.To start off I have been working every since I was 16 well October 21,2023 I went to my coworkers eulogy and came home picked up my granddaughter when I arrived home I sat on my porch.I told her I don’t feel right I’m going to lay down before I could make it in my house I feel on my porch and had a massive stroke.I ended at the hospital they did MRI an didn’t see anything.The next morning they ran another one they found a blood clot the size of a grapefruit.Thank God I’m still here im partially paralyzed on my right side and I’m on a cane.I was on therapy for a month yall no how it is with insurance but I have faith.Im trying to raise money to stop eviction.I have already been served trying to prevent cause my grands is here a total of 6.If anyone can help I will greatly appreciate it..Thank you