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Trying to pay off my debts.

Goal$30,000,000 CLP
Raised$0 CLP

Fundraiser created byJuan Ignacio Labarca Naveillan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Juan Ignacio Labarca Naveillan

Trying to pay off my debts.

Well, the story of how I got into debt started with poor money management. Right now, I'm a truck driver. I make CLP 800,000 a month, which is about $850 USD.Well, we're a family of three. My wife also works, and we live together with our 4-year-old daughter. She earns around CLP 2,100,000 per month, which is about $2,220 USD.

Living in Chile is expensive, but that's not the reason we're in so much debt. The real reason is that I was unable to work for more than a year. During that time, my wife had to cover all of our expenses on her own, and we ended up taking out loans from banks and other financial institutions here in Santiago, Chile.

Right now, our total debt is around CLP 25,000,000 (about $26,500 USD). We've already received a notice of a lawsuit from one of the banks, although nothing as serious as having our belongings seized—at least not yet.

Besides paying for our daughter's school, our monthly expenses include rent for the apartment we live in, our car payment, water, electricity, gas, phone bills, groceries, internet, and other basic living costs.

The monthly loan payments have become overwhelming, and we've reached a point where we simply can't keep up with everything on time anymore. We've refinanced and restructured our loans several times, but it's no longer enough, and we can't continue meeting the payments every month.

If we're fortunate enough to receive any donations, every dollar will go toward paying off these debts in full so that our family can finally have a fresh start without the constant stress of debt hanging over us.

To everyone who takes the time to read our story, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We don't ask for luxury or anything extra—we're simply asking for the chance to start over and give our daughter a more stable future.

Thank you so much.

— The Labarca Reyes Family

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