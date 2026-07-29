Trying to obtain proper legal representation

I am starting this campaign/donation page in order to obtain proper legal representation for a wrongful death suit for my grandmother who passed away due to the neglect of the Poplar Bluff Reginal Hospital in Poplar Bluff Missouri, the ER Doctor-Ramesh Guthikonda and the nursing home and staff at Westwood Hills Healthcare also in Poplar Bluff Missouri.





Our grandmother was a deeply loved and respected member of the community who spent much of her life helping others, supporting neighbors, and bringing kindness to everyone around her. She was known for her generosity, strength, and compassion, and her impact on the people around her will never be forgotten.





After suffering a stroke, our family trusted that she would receive proper medical care and attention at the hospital. Instead, we believe she experienced serious neglect during her treatment. Despite ongoing concerns about her condition, she was discharged and sent home when she still needed critical medical support and monitoring.





In the days that followed, her condition worsened significantly, leading to severe complications that ultimately took her life. Our family believes her death could have been prevented if appropriate medical care, attention, and professional responsibility had been provided from the beginning.





This has been a devastating loss for our family and for the many people whose lives she touched throughout her years in the community. We continue to honor her memory, her legacy of kindness, and the love she gave so freely to others.