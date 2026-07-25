Trying to make it on my own

Hi, I’m an 18 year old who’s fresh out of high school and had to move out before I had even graduated because of family problems I had to get out. My family has cut me off completely and I recently lost my job and am worried I won’t make rent on the first I’ve already found a job but my start date is not until August 13th which is also my birthday because I have to go through screening because I will be working with kids I’m coming to you because I know there are kind people out there and I’m hoping someone in there hearts has the heart to help