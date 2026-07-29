Trying to make a better life for myself and family

I am currently starting classes online at southern New Hampshire University. It's a big step for me as a 48 year old . I've pretty much been a homemaker since I was 18 with three sons . My husband passed away a few years back and I've been trying to do the best I could with little know how and a ged . Now that my sons are grown I want to do something to better myself. It's very tough to make ends meet let alone purchase a computer and other things needed for school. Any donations to my cause would be such a blessing. Greatly appreciated as well.