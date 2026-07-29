Trying to Make a Better Life for my Family

My name is Elizabeth, and recently I got a job offer in a different state. I packed my family up and moved. Things started going wrong almost immediately. The room I booked through a booking website was for a motel that didn't exist, and it's going to be a while before I can get that refunded. Then budget truck rentals took $900 from me for late fee, and that's all the money I had.

I don't get paid for a while from my job, and I'm just trying to make it through until then. Once I start getting paid I can afford to pay for a motel room until I find a house. Any little bit helps! Thanks in advance!