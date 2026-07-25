Trying to keep my son safe

I am in the midst of a divorce, and my ex has been trying to keep my son from me maliciously. She has a history of keeping my son from me, and I fear for my child's safety. These funds would go toward making sure my boy can stay where he is safest, and/or provide for a reasonable judgement by the courts for fairness.





Two years ago, I was diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver syndrome and told I did not have any great outcomes. She used this as an excuse to not only leave me, acting in wildly inappropriate ways, and in some circumstances doing so in front of my son. Luckily, the medical issues have resolved but the divorce has become an on going legal battle. This led to not only a divorce case, but an order of protection filed under spurious claims, and a civil ruling against me that is categorically untrue. She attempted to use every means at her disposal to keep me away from my child and attack my occupation as a teacher, ultimately trying to destroy my career. I am asking for help with legal fees, expenses, and to work with a men's rights attorney to help me fight this legal battle.





As of now, I am fighting an ongoing legal battle to appeal one case and fight the divorce, which is an uphill climb in the State of Missouri for fathers, in these cases, Any help is appreciated.





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