Trying to keep my family together.

Hello my name is Jasmine. I would like to thank you ahead of time if you took the time to read this.

My family lost our home about a month ago due to a tree limb falling on it during a storm. My husband's has been out of work the last 3 months due to his company closing He has type 2 diabetes and has lost his health insurance. I have 2 children who have been great during this time but don't understand the gravity of our situation.Our savings is depleted. I have tried every state and community agency. And either been turned away or put on a waiting list that the closest any of the can help is more than 6 months out. I have been cut from 45 hours a week to 24 hours a week at my job. My husband continues to look for work and takes gig work when it comes up. My car has 4 bald tires and needs work done to it very badly. I never thought things would get so desperate. I am writing this because my aunt told me wonderful things about the platform and hope that someone reads this and might understand what has happened to us. I want to thank you again if you took time and read this and my prayers are with anyone going thru a hard time. Thank you again and God bless

Jasmine