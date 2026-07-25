Trying to keep my family together

Hello,

my name is Jasman and I am a single mom of 4. On April 9 I lost my job and it has really been hard for me. As of today my rent is due and I don’t have the full amount. In the state of Louisiana they can evict you within 5 day. I am in the process of loosing it all and I do not want to let my kids down. Or Be on the streets. I am trusting and believing in GOD with my whole heart. I just don’t want to let me family down. Anything at this time would be a blessing.