Trying to heal a heart and figure out how to stand

I’m ur typical man who truly doesn’t want to say I need help.I remember a wise man and fine pastor telling me we all need help even Jesus needed his followers.At the time I heard it but didn’t heed the warning.Well the only thing I can think is god had to get me to the place where I said I can’t do it alone.

I lost my rv I lived in to fire at the same time I lost my transportation.i thought bad but I got this.So then I lost my 36 year old step son id raised since he was a tiny tike It really broke me but I thought I am broken but ill some how make it.Then I had a seizures and the only thing I’ve ever done was taken from me my cdl and who I thought i was. A truck driver and cattle hauler.thats when it really broke me.I probobly don’t deserve his love and any help but I’ve finally gotten to the point where I can say I need help.Either way I hope god blesses each and everyone of you.give all the glory to him.thank you and god bless you all.

S G Sale