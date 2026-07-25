Trying to give our grandson a stable home.

I have never asked anyone for help like this before but I'm going to try to give it a shot. I have until Monday July 13th to come up with 6000 to keep my home where Im trying to help raise my grandson. I know there is a million of these but im looking for a miracle. Trying to keep this boy with me has been draining to say the least and I got behind. I just need to catch up with what is behind and i will be ok to support him. I am not good at writing things like this out and is so hard to ask for this kind of help and especially from strangers who dont know me or my situation.