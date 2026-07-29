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Trying to give my kids a normal life again

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPriscilla Ferrell

Trying to give my kids a normal life again

Hello to everyone , My name is Priscilla, and "I USED TO BE SOMEBODY" I am a single mother of three, and I am a survivor... Since April 10th 2021, my family has been homeless following the tragic loss of my sister, Sarah. "Losing my little sister shattered my entire world. She was my everything, and when she died, a piece of me died with her. The trauma broke my mind, body, and soul. I completely detached from reality—I wasn't mentally or physically there anymore. I became a ghost of who I used to be, and the pain drove me straight into the arms of drugs just to numb the agony... battling with the addiction from drugs eventually led to a life-threatening battle with endocarditis and sepsis in 2023.I was hospitalized for five months and had to have heart surgery. While fighting for my life, I discovered I was pregnant. My son was born during that crisis; he was born deaf, and doctors told me he would never hear. But a year later, he beat the odds and his hearing miraculously returned but unfortunately the system felt like I wasn't good enough to be his mother even after being sober for the five months while I was hospitalized and fighting for not just my life but my son's life who was in my womb,...So I relapsed....I finally started to get my life back one little piece at a time I finally got my 15 year old daughter back after them taking her from me then put her in a home where my poor baby was being abused... We moved into a one bedroom apartment , On October 14, 2025, I gave birth to my youngest son. It was a traumatic emergency C-section where I was hemorrhaging from a placenta abruption. A medical complication and during the surgery a catheter broke and got stuck in my jugular so it delayed his delivery, causing him to lose oxygen. He now lives with neurological issues and severe stomach problems.Today, I am sober and we finally have a home after five years on the streets, and my daughter being in in a home where she did not belong, So we are in desperate need of furniture, and everyday living necessities, the funds would go to beds, couch,crib,dressers,blankets,pillows,dishware,clothes pretty much the basics, I am not a scammer I am a real person that has been through a lot, I am not perfect, But I am a mom and I care about my babies, and after all this I just hope one day soon "I WILL BE SOMEBODY AGAIN"

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