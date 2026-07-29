Trying to Get Reliable Transportation for My Famil

Trying to Get Reliable Transportation for My Family





I never thought I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but life has been hard lately. I work every day and do everything I can to provide for my family, yet I’m still struggling just to make ends meet.





I am blessed to have a place to stay, but after paying rent, utilities, food, and taking care of my children, there is little to nothing left. Owning a car feels impossible right now. My job is about 2 miles from my home, and most days I walk to work no matter the weather. When I can, I catch the bus. Sometimes friends or family give me rides, but depending on other people is never guaranteed, and I never know if I’ll have a way to get where I need to go.





The hardest part isn’t even getting myself to work—it’s my kids. There are appointments, school activities, emergencies, and everyday things that come up. As a parent, it hurts when you can’t simply get in a car and take care of your family without asking someone else for help.





I’m tired of feeling stuck. I’m tired of having to depend on other people just to get through daily life. I work hard, show up, and do my best, but I can’t seem to get ahead enough to save for reliable transportation.





Any support would help me get closer to having dependable transportation so I can get to work, take care of my children, and finally have some stability for my family. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any help you can give. Every little bit makes a difference. ❤️



