NEED ANOTHER SURGERY & TO REPLACE STOLEN LAPTOP

My ex-husband once asked me why I helped people and I told him, "because you've never know when it might be you!" Why would someone ever ask a question like that that's what I would say?! For the same reason my abusers would say that I'm lazy, but I would say the lazy ones are thieves when they steal my work and interfere with every other career and place I have worked before since I divorced. They have also interfered in my education to prevent me from making money and getting the legal training to be able to participate better in my own lawsuits.





Makeup covers up a lot, but it doesn't cover up the pain I'm still dealing with because I still need another surgery to my neck from when I was assaulted by two dirty cops and a staph infection in my hip from my hip replacement that I had on September 5, 2025. You see the smile with the makeup on, but you don't see the life I lead while trying to get the medical care I need due to the stalking that I have endured. They have stolen my medical records and had me patient dumped to try to push me out of town to get surgery. I do as much as I can to bring awareness to what's going on and to stay active in my community as much as possible. Being a survivor of domestic violence doesn't mean that ends when you leave, especially when your abuser doesn't want you to have a life and cuts you off from everyone including my family and friends, everything and even recruits others to do the same. I've been injured by dirty cops helping these guys because it's organized crime when they steal everything you own to do fundraising for them! I'm involved in a couple of lawsuits, but I have not gotten anything yet due to attorney misconduct because they are helping him.





I could be doing so much more because I guarantee you I didn't go back to school in my 50s to be lazy and collect disability. I live on a little over $1000 a month. That barely covers my truck note, insurance and vehicle maintenance. I would not ask for help if I did not truly need it because I was always the person who gave the help.





If you have any questions, feel free to message me because I've got proof of everything I'm saying! Every little bit helps! If you know someone who could give some long-term help, that would be wonderful because I need assistance badly! A place to stay would be great as well, even temporarily!





I also need funds to replace my stolen laptop. I only need to pay for the deductible and a couple of the programs that I had downloaded on it. Any help would be greatly appreciated. This was stolen as obstruction to a couple of lawsuits.