GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

NEED ANOTHER SURGERY & TO REPLACE STOLEN LAPTOP

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStormy Hayes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Theresa Hayes

NEED ANOTHER SURGERY & TO REPLACE STOLEN LAPTOP

My ex-husband once asked me why I helped people and I told him, "because you've never know when it might be you!" Why would someone ever ask a question like that that's what I would say?! For the same reason my abusers would say that I'm lazy, but I would say the lazy ones are thieves when they steal my work and interfere with every other career and place I have worked before since I divorced. They have also interfered in my education to prevent me from making money and getting the legal training to be able to participate better in my own lawsuits.


Makeup covers up a lot, but it doesn't cover up the pain I'm still dealing with because I still need another surgery to my neck from when I was assaulted by two dirty cops and a staph infection in my hip from my hip replacement that I had on September 5, 2025. You see the smile with the makeup on, but you don't see the life I lead while trying to get the medical care I need due to the stalking that I have endured. They have stolen my medical records and had me patient dumped to try to push me out of town to get surgery. I do as much as I can to bring awareness to what's going on and to stay active in my community as much as possible. Being a survivor of domestic violence doesn't mean that ends when you leave, especially when your abuser doesn't want you to have a life and cuts you off from everyone including my family and friends, everything and even recruits others to do the same. I've been injured by dirty cops helping these guys because it's organized crime when they steal everything you own to do fundraising for them! I'm involved in a couple of lawsuits, but I have not gotten anything yet due to attorney misconduct because they are helping him.


I could be doing so much more because I guarantee you I didn't go back to school in my 50s to be lazy and collect disability. I live on a little over $1000 a month. That barely covers my truck note, insurance and vehicle maintenance. I would not ask for help if I did not truly need it because I was always the person who gave the help.


If you have any questions, feel free to message me because I've got proof of everything I'm saying! Every little bit helps! If you know someone who could give some long-term help, that would be wonderful because I need assistance badly! A place to stay would be great as well, even temporarily!


I also need funds to replace my stolen laptop. I only need to pay for the deductible and a couple of the programs that I had downloaded on it. Any help would be greatly appreciated. This was stolen as obstruction to a couple of lawsuits.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve