Trying to get by after foot surgery

My name is Johnny, and I work as a Lyft driver and Basketball Coach and basketball trainer for kids ages 10 to 16. I usually keep a busy schedule, driving and running three training sessions a day from Monday to Saturday. Unfortunately, I recently fractured my right metatarsal bone from overexertion, and I will be having surgery on May 20th. My doctor has told me I need to stay off my foot for at least three months, which means I can’t work or earn any income during my recovery.





This situation has forced me to cancel all my basketball training sessions and stop driving for Lyft. As the main provider for my family of four and two dogs ( Zyla and Tyger ) —I am worried about how we’ll manage rent, utilities, food, and daily necessities while I heal. The uncertainty of not being able to work is overwhelming, but I am determined to get back on my feet and continue supporting my family and the young athletes I coach.





Any help is gladly appreciated during this difficult time. Your support will help us cover rent, water and electric bills, groceries, and other essential expenses while I recover. I am deeply grateful for any assistance, and I look forward to giving back to the community and helping our youth as soon as I am able to get back at it.



