Trying to get back to my kids.

Hello everyone. My name is Kayla. I currently live in tampa Florida. Im living with my boyfriend at the time. But things arent going well. Hes very mentally abusive and blames me for absolutely everything bad that happens. Anyways im trying so hard to get back to where my kids are. I was in a wreck and it totalled my car. So I have no transportation. My children live in Tennessee. Im just asking for enough money for a vehicle. My mother said I could move back to her house but thats my only stipulation. Is to have my own vehicle so that im able to work. If you could find it in your heart to help you would be truly making a difference in my life. I hate asking for help but my kids really miss me and I really miss them I have missed to much of their lives. My daughter is 15 and my son is 9. Please help