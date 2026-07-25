Trying to get back to family currently stranded

My uncle told me to come down to Louisiana from Missouri to help out on the farm so I told my fiancé I’d take a greyhound first to make sure everything was set up for us and our 3 month old daughter to move here. By the time I got down here my uncle and grandpa have stopped responding and I’ve been stranded in Monroe Louisiana for almost a week with no mo yet left. I’m trying to get enough for a greyhound ticket to get back home to my fiancé and babygirl. Please help me