Trying to Get Back on My Feet and Find Some Breath

My name is Tammy, and asking for help is not something that comes easily to me. I have always been a hard worker and have spent my life taking care of my family and doing everything I can to provide. As a single mom, I have always worked and found a way to make things happen, even when things were difficult.





Recently, I have found myself in a season where I feel like I can’t get ahead no matter how hard I try. I work full-time and do Spark deliveries when I can for extra income, but that money is not always consistent.





I made the difficult decision to file bankruptcy so I could have a chance to rebuild financially. I am thankful for the fresh start, but rebuilding has been challenging. I now have a weekly bankruptcy payment, and I also took out a loan to help catch up on bills, which added another financial burden while I’m trying to recover.





Right now, I am behind on my utilities and have been dealing with shutoff notices. The constant worry of falling further behind has become overwhelming.





My goal is to raise $3,500 to help catch up on essential bills, keep my utilities current, get through this difficult transition, and create some stability while I continue working and rebuilding.





I am not looking for a handout or a way to avoid responsibility. I am asking for a little help getting back to solid ground after a very difficult period. Any amount, no matter how small, would mean more than I can express. If you cannot donate, sharing my story would also be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you can offer.



