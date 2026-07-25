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Trying To Get Back Home

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Billings

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kelly Billings

Trying To Get Back Home

Hi everyone,


My name is Kelly, writing this has been extremely hard and one of my last options, but I'm asking for help during one of the most difficult chapters of my life.

Last year, to the United States for what I believed would be an incredible career opportunity. I packed up my life, brought my cat, Phoebe, and invested nearly all of my savings into relocating and starting over.

Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. I unexpectedly lost my job, and because my work visa was tied directly to my employer, I'm no longer able to work in the United States. Overnight, I lost both my income and my ability to earn one.

The only family I have left is located in Europe and is able to provide me with a place to stay, but are not in the position to support financially in getting me there. My goal now is simply to make it there safely with Phoebe before I run out of money entirely, at which point I'm at a loss of what I would do.

The funds raised will go toward:

  1. A one-way flight to Europe for myself and Phoebe
  2. Airline and veterinary costs required for her travel
  3. Basic living expenses as I get settled and begin working again

Asking for help has never been easy for me. I've always been someone who works hard and takes pride in supporting myself, so creating this fundraiser is something I never imagined I'd have to do. But right now, I don't have many options, and I'm doing everything I can to avoid becoming homeless while giving Phoebe and me a chance at a fresh start.

Whether you're able to donate or simply share this page, every bit of support means more than I can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me take the next step toward rebuilding my life.


With gratitude,

Kelly

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