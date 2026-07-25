Trying to get a vehicle and put food in my home

As I sit here with tears in my eyes crying to my next door neighbor on how my life is. People really think I’m living a luxury life which is not the case I just make this look beautiful is hell. Don’t wanna go stay with my family members because they got they own thing going on. This really cut me deep to my soul/core my third child mom’s ask me to send some money to get his haircut I couldn’t send no money because I’m up. Not to mention I don’t got a car to get back and forth to work I’m asking for rides and everything. Then check this out I’m do with no food in my refrigerator I’m do when it’s time for me to go to work Monday without food and the rest of the week then on top of that I work in the sun so if you know you know. Then the food yall do see in the picture my son mother brought that over here so he can eat so imagine if I was to eat some here and there then he going to eat. I’m not looking for no hand out i just wanna get this off my chest I been crying out for help because Ik I need the help but hi I guess it’s life huh. Not too mention my mental state is not that good at the moment. I Been dealing with stress anxiety, depression and more.