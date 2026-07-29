Trying to get a new car for my family

Hello everyone,

My name is Joshua, and I am reaching out during one of the most challenging times my family and I have faced. Asking for help is not easy, but right now we are in a situation where we simply cannot do this alone.

At the moment, both of our vehicles are broken down. What started as mechanical problems has turned into a major obstacle in our daily lives. Without reliable transportation, even basic responsibilities have become difficult and stressful. Getting to work, running errands, attending important appointments, and handling everyday needs has become a constant struggle.

We have explored every option available to us. We’ve tried to budget, save, and find affordable solutions, but the cost of repairing our vehicles or purchasing dependable transportation is more than we can currently manage. Each setback seems to lead to another, and we have found ourselves in a position where we need help from our community.

Our goal is to raise funds that will allow us to either repair one of our vehicles or purchase a reliable used vehicle that can safely get us where we need to go. Having dependable transportation would lift an enormous burden from our shoulders and help us regain stability and independence.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward transportation-related expenses. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, support, and generosity mean more than words can express. We are incredibly grateful for any help you can provide during this difficult chapter of our lives.

Thank you,

Joshua and Family



