Trying to get a new car

Because I have a autistic son, it’s very tickler on where he wants to ride in and we have no funds to get of a car because we pay the bills and rent before anything we’ve seen if we can get help from the community for an opportunity to get help with a vehicle so we get our son to A and B into this appointments and my oldest son is riding in the city bus and wasting money. We need to a vehicle and my neighbor got one for basically 2500 and we need to help or assistance to get the help. We need to get our son on point to where he needs to be because he got speech therapy. He got school. He got hearing therapy, physical therapy, Social Security office appointment and much more.